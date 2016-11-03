Nov 3 Aci Worldwide Inc
* ACI Worldwide Inc Reports financial results for the
quarter ended september 30, 2016
* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $246.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly GAAP revenue of $217 million decreased 9 percent
from last year
* 12-Month backlog declined $2 million to $850 million
* Adjusted EBITDA in 2016 is now expected to be in a range
of $235 million to $245 million
* Continue to expect full-year 2016 net new bookings to grow
in upper single digit range
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $960 million to $990 million
* FY 2016 revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
