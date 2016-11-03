Nov 3 Aci Worldwide Inc

* ACI Worldwide Inc Reports financial results for the quarter ended september 30, 2016

* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $246.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly GAAP revenue of $217 million decreased 9 percent from last year

* 12-Month backlog declined $2 million to $850 million

* Adjusted EBITDA in 2016 is now expected to be in a range of $235 million to $245 million

* Continue to expect full-year 2016 net new bookings to grow in upper single digit range

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $960 million to $990 million

* FY 2016 revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S