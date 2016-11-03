Nov 3 Encana Corp :

* Remains on target to meet or exceed its 2016 guidance

* Encana - in quarter, lowered its operating expense and transportation and processing costs by around five percent on a boe basis compared to previous quarter

* Core four assets, Permian, Eagle Ford, Duvernay and Montney delivered 242,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day in quarter

* Encana -core four assets contributed 104,500 bbls/d, or 89 percent, of Q3 liquids production and 830 mmcf/d, or 63 percent, of Q3 natural gas production

* Encana Corp > - as at october 21, 2016, hedged about 65,500 bbls/d remaining 2016 oil and condensate production at average price of $55.12 per barrel

* Has entered into an additional 10,000 bbls/d of wti fixed price swaps for 2017 at an average price of $54.21 per barrel

* Encana Corp says company expects to spud at least three more austin chalk wells before end of 2016

* Encana corp says in Q3, company reduced net debt by about $2.0 billion compared to Q2

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37