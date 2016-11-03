Nov 3 Pgt Inc
* PGT Inc reports 2016 strong third quarter results
* PGT inc says in quarter, destruction from Hurricane
Matthew was "much more limited than originally predicted"
* PGT says many east coast customers experienced about
2-week disruption to their businesses in oct, which may have
slight impact on our sales for Q4
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $458.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 sales $129.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $124 million
* Sees fy 2016 sales $458 million to $460 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
