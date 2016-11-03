Nov 3 Cigna Corp :
* Projected adjusted income from operations per share is now
estimated to be in range of $7.80 to $8.05 in 2016
* Cigna corp - sees full year total commercial medical care
ratio 78.5 pct to 79.5 pct
* Cigna corp - sees full year total government medical care
ratio 84.5 pct to 85.5 pct
* Sees 2016 total revenue growth range mid single digit
percentage
* Cigna corp - global health care net medical costs payable
was approximately $2.27 billion at september 30, 2016 and $2.11
billion at december 31, 2015
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.99, revenue view $39.60
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cigna reports third quarter 2016 results led by strong
commercial health care performance
* Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $1.94
* Q3 revenue $9.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.83 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $1.76
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: