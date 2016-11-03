Nov 3 Time Inc -

* Revenues decreased $23 million or 3% in Q3 of 2016 from year-earlier quarter to $750 million

* Quarterly loss per share $1.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $770.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Circulation revenues decreased $38 million or 15% in Q3 of 2016

* Advertising revenues increased $19 million or 5% in Q3 of 2016

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $95 million to $105 million

* Sees 2016 revenue in the range of down 1 percent to flat

* Time inc.'s digital advertising revenue increased 63% in the third quarter