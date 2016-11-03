Nov 3 Ball Corp :
* Q3 sales $2.8 billion
* Ball corp - year-end 2016 net debt is tracking toward $7
billion
* Aerospace contracted backlog grew to more than $1.4
billion at end of Q3; more than double year-end 2015 level
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.00
* Ball reports third quarter 2016 results; provides new,
post-acquisition segment reporting
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.96
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
