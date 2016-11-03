Nov 3 Cyberark Software Ltd -

* Says Q4 total revenue is expected to be in range of $62.0 million to $63.0 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $62.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cyberark announces strong third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 revenue $55 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.3 million

* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31 to $0.33

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.16 to $1.18

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $214.3 million to $215.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S