Nov 3 Epizyme Inc :
* Says plans to report efficacy, safety and biomarker data
from both phase 2 studies on tazemetostat in first half of 2017
* Epizyme says in addition, it is preparing for fda
engagement on its nhl program, also in 2017, to determine
potential registration paths in various subtypes of nhl
* Epizyme - collaboration revenue was $6.6 million for three
months ended september 30, 2016, compared to $0.4 million for
three months ended september 30, 2015
* Says q3 loss per share $0.42
* Epizyme-Reiterates cash,cash equivalents,marketable
securities of $263.3 million as of Sept 30 will be sufficient to
fund planned operations into atleast Q2 2018
* Epizyme provides update on execution of clinical program
and reports third quarter 2016 financial results
