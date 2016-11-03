Nov 3 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
:
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc says updated
its full year 2016 outlook
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - AAM is
targeting sales of $3.95 billion in 2016
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings says AAM is
targeting an adjusted EBITDA margin in range of 15.25 pct to
15.5 pct of sales in 2016
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings says AAM is
targeting free cash flow of approximately $160 million in 2016
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - AAM is targeting
full year capital spending of approximately 6 pct of sales in
2016
* Fy2016 revenue view $3.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - in Q3 of 2016
incurred a $3.4 million asset impairment charge, $0.7 million of
acquisition related expenses
* Aam reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.78
* Q3 sales $1.007 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.01 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
