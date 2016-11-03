Nov 3 Scientific Games Corp :

* Qtrly loss per share $1.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scientific Games - embarked on a business improvement initiative to manage expenses more efficiently, expect to reduce annualized cost structure by $75 million

* Anticipate business improvement initiative to be largely implemented by end of 2016 at a cost of approximately $20 million

* Scientific Games - continues to expect capital expenditures to be within a range of $260-$280 million for 2016

* Scientific Games reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $720 million versus I/B/E/S view $709.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: