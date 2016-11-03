Nov 3 Treehouse Foods Inc Ceo Says
* Treehouse foods inc - treehouse lowers full year 2016
earnings per fully diluted share guidance
* Treehouse foods inc- company expects q4 gaap and adjusted
earnings to be in range of $1.07 to $1.12 per fully diluted
share
* Sees q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.07 to $1.12
* Says net sales for q3 totaled $1,586.9 million compared to
$798.6 million last year
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.80 to $2.85
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Treehouse foods inc says "lowering 2016 earnings
expectations due to combination of lower than expected q3 sales
from private brands business"
* " the third quarter was a tale of two cities"
* Treehouse foods inc - foreign currency impact was a $1.1
million gain for q3 of 2016, compared to a loss of $9.2 million
in 2015
* Q3 revenue view $1.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Treehouse foods inc ceo says - legacy business continued
to perform well while private brands business results fell short
of expectations for quarter
* Treehouse foods -also lowering 2016 earnings expectations
with belief q4 private brands sales will fall short of goal to
stem its y-o-y sales declines
* Treehouse foods, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70 excluding items
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.65
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
