BRIEF-Endurance's shareholders in favor of proposed merger with Volcano International Limited
* Endurance announces results of special general meeting of shareholders in connection with acquisition by SOMPO
Nov 3 Avolon -
* Avolon adds five banks to acquisition debt facilities for transaction with CIT Group
* Placement was increased from an initial target of 30%.
* Has also increased its unsecured revolving credit facility to $950 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Endurance announces results of special general meeting of shareholders in connection with acquisition by SOMPO
* FactSet Research Systems Inc - Deal to have an immaterial impact to diluted EPS
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)