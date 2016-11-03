Nov 3 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
* Huntington ingalls industries inc - expect 2016 revenues
and operating margin to be relatively similar to 2015
* Says total backlog $20.0 billion as of sept. 30, 2016.
* Huntington ingalls -new business awards for quarter were
approximately $1.2 billion, bringing total backlog to $20.0
billion as of sept. 30, 2016
* Huntington ingalls industries reports third quarter 2016
results
* Q3 earnings per share $2.27
* Q3 revenue $1.68 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.76 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
