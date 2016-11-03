Nov 3 Fred's Inc -
* Significant reductions in snap payments and
warmer-than-expected weather during month contributed to
october's sales decline
* Fred's is suspending its previously issued guidance for
second half of 2016
* Specialty pharmacy sales, while still running below last
year's level due to industry-wide slowdown in hepatitis c drugs,
gained further ground in oct
* Suspending its previously issued guidance for second half
of 2016 as it does not reflect management's vision for future of
fred's
* Retail pharmacy sales continued to be pressured by ongoing
shift to 90-day prescriptions
* October same store sales view down 4.2 percent -- thomson
reuters data
* Fred's reports october sales and sets date to release
november sales and third quarter financial results
* Q3 sales $516.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $518.8 million
* October same store sales fell 3.4 percent
* October sales fell 4.2 percent to $157.3 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: