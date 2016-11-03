Nov 3 Arrow Electronics Inc
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.67 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.09, revenue view $6.84
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full-year 2016 sales would total approximately $23.88
billion and would grow 3 percent compared to full-year 2015
* Fy2016 revenue view $24.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net income $1.28 per share
* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $1.68 to $1.84
* Arrow electronics reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.56
* Q3 earnings per share $1.28
* Q3 sales $5.94 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.86 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 earnings per share $1.92 to $2.08 excluding items
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share about $6.62 excluding
items
* Sees q4 sales $6.3 billion to $6.7 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: