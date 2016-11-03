Nov 3 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc :

* Atlas Air Worldwide - expect Sequential, y-o-y improvement in block-hour volumes, revenue, margins in Q4

* Atlas air worldwide holdings inc - expect adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of slightly more than $2.25 in Q4

* Atlas air worldwide holdings- 2016 core capital expenditures, which exclude aircraft and engine purchases, are expected to total approximately $55 million

* Atlas air worldwide reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.09 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.30 from continuing operations

