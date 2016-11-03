Nov 3 InfraREIT Inc
* Infrareit reports third quarter 2016 and year-to-date
results
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.20
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32
* Q3 earnings per share $0.39
* Infrareit says reaffirmed 2016 guidance
* Sees capital expenditure range of $470 million to $630
million for period of 2016 through 2018
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees net income attributable to Infrareit common
stockholders per share range of $1.10 to $1.20 in 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: