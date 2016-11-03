Nov 3 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc

* ANI Pharmaceuticals reports record third quarter results and year-to-date 2016 highlights and narrows full-year guidance

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.09

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $38.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $128 million to $134 million

* Sees net revenues for 2016 to be between $128 million and $134 million

* Sees 2016 reported (US GAAP) diluted EPS to be between $0.60 and $0.75

* Sees 2016 adjusted non-GAAP net income per diluted share to be between $4.00 and $4.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: