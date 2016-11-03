Nov 3 Great-west Lifeco Inc
* Great-West lifeco - consolidated aum at september 30,
2016 were over c$1.2 trillion, an increase of c$16.0 billion
from december 31, 2015
* Great-West lifeco - set annual cost savings targets of eur
16 million pre-tax to be achieved through "operating
efficiencies from combination of businesses"
* Great-West lifeco inc - integration activities, with an
expected cost of eur 16 million pre-tax, are anticipated to be
completed in next 18 to 24 months
* Great-West lifeco reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.682
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.68 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
