Nov 3 Retrophin Inc

* Trial evaluating efficacy of re-024 in pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration remains on track to initiate before year-end 2016

* Net product sales for q3 of 2016 were $33.9 million, compared to $28.0 million for same period in 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $34.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Retrophin reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.09

* Q3 loss per share $1.00

* Q3 revenue rose 21 percent