PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 3 Open Text Corp
* Open text corp - acquisition of dell-emc's ecd business is progressing according to plan and we expect to close transaction within an estimated 75 days
* Opentext reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.86
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $7.46
* Q1 revenue $492 million versus i/b/e/s view $495 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.