Nov 3 Mdc Partners Inc

* Quarterly dividend suspended to allocate resources to accelerated de-leveraging and strategic growth initiatives

* 2016 guidance revised to reflect lowered full year expectations and cost of restructuring efforts

* Sees fy revenue $1.365 - $1.375 billion

* Sees fy adjusted ebitda $170 - $180 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mdc partners inc. Reports results for the three and nine months ended september 30, 2016

* Q3 revenue rose 6.3 percent to $349.3 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.64 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: