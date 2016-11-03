Nov 3 Mdc Partners Inc
* Quarterly dividend suspended to allocate resources to
accelerated de-leveraging and strategic growth initiatives
* 2016 guidance revised to reflect lowered full year
expectations and cost of restructuring efforts
* Sees fy revenue $1.365 - $1.375 billion
* Sees fy adjusted ebitda $170 - $180 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $1.39
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mdc partners inc. Reports results for the three and nine
months ended september 30, 2016
* Q3 revenue rose 6.3 percent to $349.3 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.64 from continuing operations
