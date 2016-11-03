Nov 3 Control4 Corp

* Control4 Corp says expects non-GAAP net income for Q4 of 2016 to be between $5.7 million and $6.7 million, or between $0.22 and $0.26 per diluted share

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $54.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Control4 announces financial results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $53.5 million to $55.5 million

* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22 to $0.26

* Q3 revenue rose 27 percent to $55.2 million