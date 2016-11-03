UPDATE 1-Drugmaker AbbVie's quarterly revenue misses estimates
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
Nov 3 Control4 Corp
* Control4 Corp says expects non-GAAP net income for Q4 of 2016 to be between $5.7 million and $6.7 million, or between $0.22 and $0.26 per diluted share
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $54.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Control4 announces financial results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26
* Q3 earnings per share $0.07
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $53.5 million to $55.5 million
* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22 to $0.26
* Q3 revenue rose 27 percent to $55.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.