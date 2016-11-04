Nov 3 Lsb Industries Inc :

* Lsb Industries Inc reports operating results for the 2016 third quarter

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $2.12 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $2.25 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $80.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S