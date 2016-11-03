UPDATE 1-Drugmaker AbbVie's quarterly revenue misses estimates
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
Nov 3 Inogen Inc
* Inogen announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $54.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $47.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $230 million to $236 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $194 million to $198 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 22 to 24.5 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 17.3 to 20.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.