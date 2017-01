Nov 3 Imperva Inc :

* Sees capital expenditures for full year to be in range of $18.0 million to $20.0 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 revenue view $250.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $69.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Imperva announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08 excluding items

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $69 million to $71 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $255.1 million to $257.1 million

* Q3 revenue $68.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.2 million

* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01 to $0.04 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.35 to $0.38 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.36

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S