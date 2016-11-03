Nov 3 Arista Networks Inc :

* Q4 revenue view $309.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Arista networks Inc Reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.83

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.69

* Q3 revenue $290.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $283.4 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $310 million to $320 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S