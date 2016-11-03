AbbVie revenue rises 6.2 pct
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by demand for its flagship $15 billion-a-year arthritis treatment, Humira.
Nov 3 Tremor Video Inc :
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $155.0 - $160.0 million
* FY2016 revenue view $157.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $37.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tremor Video reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.07
* Q3 revenue fell 1 percent to $41.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by demand for its flagship $15 billion-a-year arthritis treatment, Humira.
* Harvest One announces increase to size of previously announced financing related to acquisition of ACMPR licensed medical cannabis producer United Greeneries...
* Qtrly total operating revenues $176 million versus $146 million