Nov 3 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc :

* Says collaboration revenue for Q3 of 2016 increased by $0.8 million to $6.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $7.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Five Prime announces third quarter 2016 results and provides business update

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.72

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S