AbbVie revenue rises 6.2 pct
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by demand for its flagship $15 billion-a-year arthritis treatment, Humira.
Nov 3 Benefitfocus Inc :
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $65.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-0.95, revenue view $235.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Benefitfocus announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.14
* Q3 loss per share $0.29
* Q3 revenue $58 million versus I/B/E/S view $57.7 million
* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.11 to $0.14
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.76 to $0.79
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $62.3 million to $63.3 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $233 million to $234 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by demand for its flagship $15 billion-a-year arthritis treatment, Humira.
* Harvest One announces increase to size of previously announced financing related to acquisition of ACMPR licensed medical cannabis producer United Greeneries...
* Qtrly total operating revenues $176 million versus $146 million