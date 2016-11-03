Nov 3 Esperion Therapeutics Inc :

* Esperion Therapeutics Inc says expects full-year net cash used in operating activities in 2016 will be approximately $65 million

* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.77

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Esperion Therapeutics provides bempedoic acid development program updates; reports third quarter 2016 financial results