UPDATE 1-Drugmaker AbbVie's quarterly revenue misses estimates
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
Nov 3 Noodles & Co
* Sees fy total revenue of $486 million to $490 million;
* Sees modestly negative comparable restaurant sales growth in fy
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $490.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Noodles & Co -qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.9 pct for company-owned restaurants, up 0.6 pct for franchise restaurants, decreased 0.7 pct system-wide
* Noodles & Company announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $122.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $122.3 million
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.