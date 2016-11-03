Nov 3 Medifast Inc

* Qtrly revenue $68.6 million versus $65.9 million

* Medifast, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.30 to $0.33 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations

* Sees q4 2016 revenue about $63 million to $66 million

* Raises fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.86 to $1.89 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.45 to $1.48 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $275 million to $278 million