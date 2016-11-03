Nov 3 Fulgent Genetics Inc

* Fulgent Genetics Inc- Q4 of 2016, expect revenues to be in range of $5.8 million to $6.2 million

* Fulgent Genetics reports financial results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 revenue $5.0 million versus i/b/e/s view $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: