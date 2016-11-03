UPDATE 1-Drugmaker AbbVie's quarterly revenue misses estimates
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
Nov 3 Sensus Healthcare Inc
* Sensus Healthcare Inc says Q3 gross margin for q3 2016 was 67.6 pct, compared to 67.2 pct for Q3 2015
* Sensus Healthcare reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.00
* Q3 revenue rose 58 percent to $3.33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.