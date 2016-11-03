UPDATE 1-Drugmaker AbbVie's quarterly revenue misses estimates
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
Nov 3 Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Ltd
* Qtrly income per share attributable to aos $ 0.14
* Qtrly revenue $ 97.4 million versus $ 81.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $95.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alpha And Omega Semiconductor reports financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2017 ended september 30, 2016
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $91 million to $95 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.