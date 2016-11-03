Nov 3 Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Ltd

* Qtrly income per share attributable to aos $ 0.14

* Qtrly revenue $ 97.4 million versus $ 81.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $95.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alpha And Omega Semiconductor reports financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2017 ended september 30, 2016

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $91 million to $95 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: