UPDATE 1-Drugmaker AbbVie's quarterly revenue misses estimates
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
Nov 3 Iridex Corp
* Iridex Corp- continues to expect revenue growth for full year 2016 to be in low double-digits
* Iridex Corp- for Q4 of 2016, company anticipates revenues of $12.4 million to $12.9 million
* Iridex reports 2016 third quarter, nine-month results
* Q3 loss per share $0.07
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $12.4 million to $12.9 million
* Q3 revenue $9.8 million versus $9.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.