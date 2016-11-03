Nov 3 Autobytel Inc

* Autobytel Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.21

* Autobytel Inc qtrly total revenues increased 9 pct to a q3 $43.9 million

* Autobytel Inc - now expects 2016 revenue to range between $153 million and $155 million

* Autobytel Inc - expects its 2016 non-gaap income to range between $16.5 million and $16.9 million

* Q3 revenue $43.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $41.6 million

* Q3 revenue $43.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $41.6 million