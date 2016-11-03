Nov 4 LSB Industries Inc :

* Board of directors has initiated a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives for company

* LSB Industries - alternatives may include sale of co, a merger with another party, another strategic transaction involving some or all of assets of co

* LSB has retained Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as its financial advisor to assist with strategic review process

* LSB Industries, Inc. exploring strategic alternatives