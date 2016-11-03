Nov 4 Exelixis Inc :

* Exelixis announces third quarter and year to date 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q3 loss per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $62.2 mln versus $9.9 mln

* Q3 revenue view $45.5 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: