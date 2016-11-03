BRIEF-Republic Bancorp Inc reports
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
Nov 4 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co :
* Q3 loss per share $1.23
* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company announces financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 and recent corporate progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share