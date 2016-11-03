Nov 3 Motorola Solutions Inc
* Announces dividend increase of 15 percent to 47 cents per
share
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.87, revenue view $1.86
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Motorola Solutions reports third-quarter 2016 financial
results
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.82 to $1.87 from
continuing operations
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.37 from continuing
operations
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.13 from continuing
operations
* Q3 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.51 billion
* Sees Q4 revenue up 9 to 10 percent
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.37
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.13
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: