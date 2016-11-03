UPDATE 1-Drugmaker AbbVie's quarterly revenue misses estimates
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
Nov 3 Crew Energy Inc -
* Qtrly achieved production of 23,211 boe per day, a 35% per share increase over same period in 2015
* Remains on target to achieve annual 2016 production at low end of our 23,000 to 25,000 boe per day guidance
* Q4 2016 production has been impacted by an eight day alliance pipeline full system shut down
* Eight day alliance pipeline full system shut down which has reduced volumes by approximately 1,600 boe per day in Q4
* By year end 2016 anticipates having 22 new wells drilled and 22 wells completed in greater septimus and tower
* For 2017, approximately 31% of our estimated natural gas price exposure is hedged
* Board of directors has approved an increase in 2016 capital budget to approximately $100 million
* Announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results and increase to 2016 capital budget
* Q3 FFO per share C$0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.