UPDATE 1-Drugmaker AbbVie's quarterly revenue misses estimates
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
Nov 3 Cerulean Pharma Inc -
* Announced reduction in force of approximately 48% percent, which company expects to be substantially completed by end of 2016
* In quarter, announced 5-target collaboration with novartis to combine Co's proprietary NDC technology with Novartis-selected compounds
* Cerulean reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.