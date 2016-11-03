Nov 3 Bill Barrett Corp
* Bill Barrett Corp - 2016 capital expenditures expected to
total approximately $100 million
* Bill Barrett Corp qtrly production sales volumes of 1.6
mmboe (65% oil)
* Anticipate 2016 cash flow to be in excess of capital
expenditures for year
* Sees 2016 production of 6.0-6.2 MMBoe
* Bill Barrett Corp sees FY LOE of $29-$31 million,
decreased from $31-$34 million
* Bill Barrett Corp - At September 30, 2016, principal debt
balance was $718.8 million, while cash and cash equivalents were
$174.3 million
* Bill Barrett Corp - Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.10
* Bill Barrett Corp - Qtrly loss per share $0.44
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Bill Barrett Corporation reports third quarter 2016
financial and operating results
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: