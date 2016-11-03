Nov 3 Amber Road Inc

* Amber Road Inc qtrly subscription revenue was $14.1 million, an increase compared to $12.1 million for comparable period of 2015

* Amber Road Inc sees full year 2016 total non-GAAP revenue is expected to be in range of $72.5 million to $72.8 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.51, revenue view $73.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amber Road announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Q3 revenue $18.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $18.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.09 to $0.11

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.43 to $0.45

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $18.5 million to $18.8 million