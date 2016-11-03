Nov 3 HCI Group Inc

* HCI Group-Included in losses,loss adjustment expenses for three months ended September 30, 2016 were initial losses from hurricane Hermine of about $2.5 million

* Hci group inc qtrly net premiums earned were $63.3 million compared with $62.8 million in same period in 2015

* HCI Group reports third quarter and nine-month 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.10

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: