Nov 3 Fluor Corp

* Fluor Corp - For 2017, company is establishing its initial EPS guidance at a range of $2.75 to $3.25 per diluted share

* Q3 new awards $7,021.5 million versus $5,294.3 million

* Fluor Corp - Company is revising its 2016 guidance for eps to a range of $2.20 to $2.40 per diluted share

* Fluor Corp qtrly consolidated ending backlog of $44.3 billion compares to $41.7 billion a year ago

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fluor Corp says for 2017, company is establishing its initial EPS guidance at a range of $2.75 to $3.25 per diluted share

* Fluor reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $4.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.97 billion

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.20 to $2.40

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: