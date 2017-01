Nov 3 SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd

* SunEdison Semiconductor reports third quarter 2016 results

* SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd - Q3 2016 operating loss was $15.0 million, compared to an operating loss of $25.9 million in 2016 Q2

* SunEdison Semiconductor - Q3 2016 operating loss included long-lived asset impairment and restructuring charges of $1.4 million and $0.8 million, respectively

* Q3 sales $192.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $194 million