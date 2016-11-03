UPDATE 1-Drugmaker AbbVie's quarterly revenue misses estimates
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
Nov 3 Computer Sciences Corp -
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CSC delivers revenue growth and sequential commercial margin expansion in second quarter 2017
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.75 to $3.00 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue rose 16.2 percent to $1.035 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.